There is a good chance CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $10.28 in the most recent trading day, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) closed at 10.70, up 4.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3107303 shares were traded. COMM reached its highest trading level at $10.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COMM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $9 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Treadway Charles L. bought 48,076 shares for $10.41 per share. The transaction valued at 500,428 led to the insider holds 1,260,378 shares of the business.

Watts Claudius E. IV bought 5,000 shares of COMM for $50,344 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 559,030 shares after completing the transaction at $10.07 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Watts Claudius E. IV, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,548 and bolstered with 554,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMM has reached a high of $16.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 207.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.00M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for COMM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 14.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.59B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.16B and the low estimate is $8.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.