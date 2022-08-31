There is a good chance Fox Corporation (FOXA) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $34.32 in the most recent trading day, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) closed at 34.20, down -0.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2618433 shares were traded. FOXA reached its highest trading level at $34.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOXA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $38 from $45 previously.

On June 02, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $39.

On April 19, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.Rosenblatt initiated its Neutral rating on April 19, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,627,214 led to the insider holds 815,335 shares of the business.

MURDOCH LACHLAN K sold 126,773 shares of FOXA for $4,627,214 on Aug 15. The Executive Chair, CEO now owns 152 shares after completing the transaction at $36.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA has reached a high of $44.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 557.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 439.00M. Shares short for FOXA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 11.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FOXA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.46, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.94 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $3.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1B to a low estimate of $2.99B. As of the current estimate, Fox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.89B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.91B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.41B and the low estimate is $14.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.