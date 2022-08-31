There is a good chance Lyft Inc. (LYFT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) closed at 14.72 in the last session, down -0.07% from day before closing price of $14.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9917628 shares were traded. LYFT reached its highest trading level at $15.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LYFT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $22.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on May 24, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Sverchek Kristin sold 18,885 shares for $20.05 per share. The transaction valued at 378,663 led to the insider holds 194,538 shares of the business.

Sverchek Kristin sold 13,000 shares of LYFT for $246,789 on Aug 09. The President of Business Affairs now owns 70,350 shares after completing the transaction at $18.98 per share. On May 27, another insider, Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 553 shares for $17.94 each. As a result, the insider received 9,919 and left with 21,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $57.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LYFT traded on average about 12.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 350.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 309.15M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 41.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 29.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.05% and a Short% of Float of 16.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 33 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $987.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $869.66M. As of the current estimate, Lyft Inc.’s year-ago sales were $696.86M, an estimated increase of 41.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 30.10% less than the figure of $41.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $897.5M.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.45B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.