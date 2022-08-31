There Is Still Room For 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed the day trading at 15.72 down -2.24% from the previous closing price of $16.08. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085222 shares were traded. QFIN reached its highest trading level at $16.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QFIN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $28.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QFIN traded about 861.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QFIN traded about 943.42k shares per day. A total of 155.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.96M. Insiders hold about 13.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1.77M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

QFIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 1.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.47 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $4.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.