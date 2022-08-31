There Is Still Room For Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) was 4.28 for the day, down -7.85% from the previous closing price of $4.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1476883 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALTO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Kandris Michael D bought 12,415 shares for $4.06 per share. The transaction valued at 50,405 led to the insider holds 548,784 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 20,000 shares of ALTO for $80,800 on May 20. The Director now owns 483,800 shares after completing the transaction at $4.04 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, NATHAN GILBERT E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,600 and bolstered with 463,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTO has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2962, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1183.

Shares Statistics:

ALTO traded an average of 1.54M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.69M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.11, compared to 7.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.30% and a Short% of Float of 12.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $324.95M to a low estimate of $317M. As of the current estimate, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $288.09M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.95M, an increase of 21.70% over than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $341.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.