There Is Still Room For Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) was 33.08 for the day, down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $33.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126187 shares were traded. SMAR reached its highest trading level at $34.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMAR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On January 06, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $95.

On January 05, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on January 05, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Gomez Elena sold 6,250 shares for $37.39 per share. The transaction valued at 233,688 led to the insider holds 6,003 shares of the business.

Gomez Elena sold 6,250 shares of SMAR for $190,438 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 6,003 shares after completing the transaction at $30.47 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Marshall Jolene Lau, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $31.77 each. As a result, the insider received 158,875 and left with 17,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has reached a high of $85.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.58.

Shares Statistics:

SMAR traded an average of 1.87M shares per day over the past three months and 968.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.43M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SMAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.63. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $761.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $756.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.83M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $992.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $933.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.