There Is Still Room For System1 Inc. (SST) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129322 shares were traded. SST reached its highest trading level at $11.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On April 26, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Phillips Christopher Stephen sold 80,584 shares for $11.12 per share. The transaction valued at 896,094 led to the insider holds 20,256,362 shares of the business.

Phillips Christopher Stephen sold 38,533 shares of SST for $424,634 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 20,336,946 shares after completing the transaction at $11.02 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Phillips Christopher Stephen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 52,749 shares for $11.04 each. As a result, the insider received 582,349 and left with 20,375,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SST has reached a high of $37.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SST traded about 304.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SST traded about 659.1k shares per day. A total of 90.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.20M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $985.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $831.47M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.