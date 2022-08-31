There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Chewy Inc. (CHWY).

As of close of business last night, Chewy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 37.39, down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $38.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8657537 shares were traded. CHWY reached its highest trading level at $39.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHWY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 27, 2022, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Singh Sumit sold 11,748 shares for $40.46 per share. The transaction valued at 475,371 led to the insider holds 47,613 shares of the business.

Singh Sumit sold 10,460 shares of CHWY for $515,592 on Aug 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 59,361 shares after completing the transaction at $49.29 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Singh Sumit, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 217,986 shares for $49.29 each. As a result, the insider received 10,743,933 and left with 504,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 267.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $91.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHWY traded 5.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 420.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.79M. Shares short for CHWY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 20.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 34.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.35. EPS for the following year is $-0.09, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.89B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.69B and the low estimate is $10.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.