There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG).

In the latest session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) closed at 6.10 up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $6.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2011910 shares were traded. SMFG reached its highest trading level at $6.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sumitomo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMFG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMFG has traded an average of 2.76M shares per day and 1.57M over the past ten days. A total of 6.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.38B. Shares short for SMFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SMFG is 0.68, from 195.00 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.8.