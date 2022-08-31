This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

As of close of business last night, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s stock clocked out at 251.40, up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $250.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1019834 shares were traded. TEAM reached its highest trading level at $256.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $246.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TEAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $257.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $279 to $300.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 190.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $483.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $159.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 226.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 273.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TEAM traded 1.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 254.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.40M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 4.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $722.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $739M to a low estimate of $710.8M. As of the current estimate, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s year-ago sales were $559.54M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $770.22M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $820.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $734.5M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $3.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.