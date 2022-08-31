This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

As of close of business last night, Coupa Software Incorporated’s stock clocked out at 58.72, up 0.96% from its previous closing price of $58.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648359 shares were traded. COUP reached its highest trading level at $60.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COUP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $55 from $65 previously.

On May 20, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $75.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on May 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Riggs Mark sold 5,018 shares for $75.32 per share. The transaction valued at 377,980 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Glenn Robert sold 290 shares of COUP for $16,842 on Jul 01. The EVP Global Sales now owns 7,909 shares after completing the transaction at $58.08 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Ford Todd R, who serves as the President & CFO, Emeritus of the company, sold 1,940 shares for $55.11 each. As a result, the insider received 106,905 and left with 30,884 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUP has reached a high of $270.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COUP traded 1.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.07M. Shares short for COUP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 5.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $823.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $840.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $725.29M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $929.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.