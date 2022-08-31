This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Mandiant Inc. (MNDT)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1627446 shares were traded. MNDT reached its highest trading level at $22.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mandiant Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Alexy Kimberly sold 23,104 shares for $22.03 per share. The transaction valued at 509,060 led to the insider holds 70,148 shares of the business.

Robbins William T sold 150,412 shares of MNDT for $3,311,365 on Mar 07. The EVP & CRO now owns 232,077 shares after completing the transaction at $22.02 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, VERDECANNA FRANK, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $20.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,910 and left with 520,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDT has reached a high of $23.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNDT has traded an average of 3.77M shares per day and 1.99M over the past ten days. A total of 233.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.77M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.25M with a Short Ratio of 10.41, compared to 39.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.79% and a Short% of Float of 16.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.37 and $-0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $-0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $131.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $133M to a low estimate of $129.33M. As of the current estimate, Mandiant Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.91M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.23M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $142.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $562.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $561.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $483.45M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $695M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $704M and the low estimate is $684.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.