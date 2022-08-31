This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

As of close of business last night, OncoCyte Corporation’s stock clocked out at 0.81, down -6.93% from its previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0603 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5164188 shares were traded. OCX reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $3.10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arno Andrew bought 15,000 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 13,500 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Last Andrew J. bought 20,000 shares of OCX for $17,400 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 70,170 shares after completing the transaction at $0.87 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,400 and bolstered with 333,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCX has reached a high of $4.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4441.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCX traded 430.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 675.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.16M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OCX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.45. EPS for the following year is $-0.42, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.34 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $2.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2.4M. As of the current estimate, OncoCyte Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.57M, an estimated increase of 72.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.73M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24M and the low estimate is $17.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 124.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.