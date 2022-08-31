Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Barclays PLC (BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) closed the day trading at 7.80 up 1.30% from the previous closing price of $7.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4716198 shares were traded. BCS reached its highest trading level at $7.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $225 to $220.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $12.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCS traded about 6.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCS traded about 5.53M shares per day. A total of 4.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.01B. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 12.74M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

BCS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.43, up from 0.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.