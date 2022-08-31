Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) closed the day trading at 49.12 down -2.71% from the previous closing price of $50.49. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1033266 shares were traded. CRC reached its highest trading level at $49.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $74 to $49.

On May 10, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on May 10, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 29,302 shares for $44.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,291,339 led to the insider holds 7,498,085 shares of the business.

GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 200,000 shares of CRC for $8,875,000 on Apr 05. The 10% Owner now owns 7,527,387 shares after completing the transaction at $44.38 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 126,691 shares for $48.60 each. As a result, the insider received 6,157,005 and left with 7,727,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, California’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRC has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRC traded about 875.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRC traded about 825.82k shares per day. A total of 76.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.81M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.68, compared to 3.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Dividends & Splits

CRC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.90% for CRC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.95 and $6.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.07. EPS for the following year is $9.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $10.38 and $7.46.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $516.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $516.56M to a low estimate of $516.56M. As of the current estimate, California Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $396M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $533.88M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $533.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $533.88M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.