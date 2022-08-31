Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of CarMax Inc. (KMX)

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) closed the day trading at 90.33 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $90.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1136104 shares were traded. KMX reached its highest trading level at $92.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KMX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $110.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $195 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Cafritz Diane L sold 15,555 shares for $94.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,473,836 led to the insider holds 4,988 shares of the business.

Shamim Mohammad sold 3,456 shares of KMX for $324,553 on Jul 18. The EVP and CITO now owns 8,769 shares after completing the transaction at $93.91 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Cafritz Diane L, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of the company, sold 18,092 shares for $91.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,647,430 and left with 4,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CarMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $155.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KMX traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KMX traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 160.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.66M. Shares short for KMX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.41M with a Short Ratio of 9.60, compared to 11.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.43% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $4.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.62. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.9B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.22B and the low estimate is $31.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.