Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

The closing price of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) was 2.78 for the day, down -5.12% from the previous closing price of $2.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3214495 shares were traded. SID reached its highest trading level at $2.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SID’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $7.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1570.

Shares Statistics:

SID traded an average of 6.23M shares per day over the past three months and 4.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 715.42M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.72, compared to 7.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.65, SID has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.79%. The current Payout Ratio is 240.80% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.43B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.15B and the low estimate is $7.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.