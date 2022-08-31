Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

The closing price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) was 8.58 for the day, down -11.55% from the previous closing price of $9.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1342643 shares were traded. LWLG reached its highest trading level at $10.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LWLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.40 and its Current Ratio is at 35.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Lebby Michael Stephen bought 1,000 shares for $9.98 per share. The transaction valued at 9,985 led to the insider holds 63,643 shares of the business.

El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour sold 35,121 shares of LWLG for $362,870 on Jan 14. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.33 per share. On Dec 31, another insider, El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,862 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 103,629 and left with 35,121 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $20.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.16.

Shares Statistics:

LWLG traded an average of 1.27M shares per day over the past three months and 710.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.58M with a Short Ratio of 14.06, compared to 19.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.55% and a Short% of Float of 17.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.