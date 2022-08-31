Update from BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ): A steady trajectory

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) closed the day trading at 73.33 up 0.04% from the previous closing price of $73.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2094284 shares were traded. BJ reached its highest trading level at $74.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BJ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 264.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $80 from $70 previously.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $69 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Eddy Robert W. sold 600 shares for $75.10 per share. The transaction valued at 45,060 led to the insider holds 224,396 shares of the business.

Luce Graham sold 3,286 shares of BJ for $245,168 on Aug 19. The SVP, Secretary now owns 28,186 shares after completing the transaction at $74.61 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Eddy Robert W., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,758 shares for $75.19 each. As a result, the insider received 207,374 and left with 224,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BJ’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJ has reached a high of $77.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BJ traded about 2.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BJ traded about 2.82M shares per day. A total of 134.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.60M. Shares short for BJ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 8.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.31. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.02 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.46B and the low estimate is $18.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.