Update from First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) was 3.25 for the day, up 2.20% from the previous closing price of $3.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1169293 shares were traded. FWBI reached its highest trading level at $3.4999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FWBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWBI has reached a high of $211.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6194, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.9937.

Shares Statistics:

FWBI traded an average of 124.52K shares per day over the past three months and 226.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FWBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 299.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.4 and a low estimate of $-0.87, while EPS last year was $-1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.64, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.66 and $-3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.63. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.3 and $-3.25.