What shareholders can do to beat the market with McKesson Corporation (MCK) stock

In the latest session, McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) closed at 364.01 up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $363.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1098161 shares were traded. MCK reached its highest trading level at $364.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $358.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of McKesson Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $343 to $378.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when TYLER BRIAN S. sold 1,535 shares for $305.20 per share. The transaction valued at 468,482 led to the insider holds 75,737 shares of the business.

TYLER BRIAN S. sold 4,767 shares of MCK for $1,455,794 on Jun 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 77,272 shares after completing the transaction at $305.39 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, TYLER BRIAN S., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,232 shares for $308.31 each. As a result, the insider received 996,458 and left with 82,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, McKesson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCK has reached a high of $375.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $193.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 340.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 294.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCK has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 847.57k over the past ten days. A total of 144.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MCK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 2.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MCK is 2.16, from 1.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for MCK, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 04, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.35 and a low estimate of $5.18, while EPS last year was $5.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.81, with high estimates of $6.06 and low estimates of $5.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.58 and $23.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.35. EPS for the following year is $25.54, with 13 analysts recommending between $26.15 and $25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $65.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $66.75B to a low estimate of $62.42B. As of the current estimate, McKesson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $60.09B, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.82B, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.8B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $271.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $268.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $263.97B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283.42B and the low estimate is $267.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.