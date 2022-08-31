What shareholders can do to beat the market with The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) stock

As of close of business last night, The AZEK Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at 18.63, up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $18.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648491 shares were traded. AZEK reached its highest trading level at $18.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AZEK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On August 08, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when NAGEL VERNON J bought 3,000 shares for $18.52 per share. The transaction valued at 55,560 led to the insider holds 27,029 shares of the business.

NAGEL VERNON J bought 5,000 shares of AZEK for $94,450 on May 16. The Director now owns 22,950 shares after completing the transaction at $18.89 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Lamartine Sandra, who serves as the CHRO of the company, bought 965 shares for $26.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,100 and bolstered with 11,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $46.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AZEK traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.05M. Shares short for AZEK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 5.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.