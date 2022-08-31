What shareholders can do to beat the market with Zuora Inc. (ZUO) stock

As of close of business last night, Zuora Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.83, down -1.88% from its previous closing price of $7.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1645706 shares were traded. ZUO reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZUO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 105.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 01, 2021, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $18.

On September 30, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on September 30, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when McElhatton Todd sold 10,000 shares for $9.56 per share. The transaction valued at 95,586 led to the insider holds 79,185 shares of the business.

Traube Robert J. sold 21,626 shares of ZUO for $193,220 on Jul 01. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 59,223 shares after completing the transaction at $8.93 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Srinivasan Sri, who serves as the Chief Product & Tech Officer of the company, sold 31,221 shares for $8.93 each. As a result, the insider received 278,947 and left with 69,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $23.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZUO traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.20M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 3.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $402M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.74M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $467.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $478.35M and the low estimate is $457.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.