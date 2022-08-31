Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) was 1.88 for the day, down -6.00% from the previous closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2798356 shares were traded. UP reached its highest trading level at $1.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Barrington Research Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Adelman David J. bought 250,000 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 648,825 led to the insider holds 850,000 shares of the business.

Adelman David J. bought 200,000 shares of UP for $619,800 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 600,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Adelman David J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $4.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 490,000 and bolstered with 400,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UP has reached a high of $8.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2025.

Shares Statistics:

UP traded an average of 2.20M shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.55M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 6.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.29, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.89 and $-1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-0.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.51 and $-1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.