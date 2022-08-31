Which analyst expects EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) closed at 33.30 down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $33.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1162716 shares were traded. EVOP reached its highest trading level at $33.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EVO Payments Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Wilson Darren sold 3,500 shares for $33.45 per share. The transaction valued at 117,075 led to the insider holds 57,941 shares of the business.

Reidenbach Michael L sold 42,000 shares of EVOP for $1,387,260 on Aug 01. The EVP, CIO now owns 45,068 shares after completing the transaction at $33.03 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Wilson Darren, who serves as the PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL of the company, sold 24,500 shares for $33.00 each. As a result, the insider received 808,500 and left with 61,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EVO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 520.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVOP has reached a high of $33.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVOP has traded an average of 802.85K shares per day and 836.03k over the past ten days. A total of 47.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.39M. Shares short for EVOP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 1.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.31, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $138.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $139.84M to a low estimate of $135.98M. As of the current estimate, EVO Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.23M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.89M, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $151.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $568.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $539M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.64M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $624.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $649.74M and the low estimate is $588M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.