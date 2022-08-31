Which analyst expects VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.03, down -6.33% from its previous closing price of $5.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1888700 shares were traded. EGY reached its highest trading level at $5.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 24, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Doornik Jason sold 6,000 shares for $5.83 per share. The transaction valued at 34,980 led to the insider holds 66,073 shares of the business.

FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE sold 35,000 shares of EGY for $193,550 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 332,559 shares after completing the transaction at $5.53 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Radoff Bradley Louis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $3.77 each. As a result, the insider received 376,710 and left with 1,154,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EGY traded 2.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.68M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $2.33.