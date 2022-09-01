A correction may be in store for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares?

As of close of business last night, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 30.91, down -12.44% from its previous closing price of $35.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1304644 shares were traded. AMRK reached its highest trading level at $35.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMRK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 449.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on April 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On March 19, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

On August 24, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on August 24, 2020, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Wittmeyer Michael R. sold 12,659 shares for $33.35 per share. The transaction valued at 422,203 led to the insider holds 480,589 shares of the business.

Wittmeyer Michael R. sold 8,951 shares of AMRK for $304,755 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 493,248 shares after completing the transaction at $34.05 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Wittmeyer Michael R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,767 shares for $35.01 each. As a result, the insider received 411,904 and left with 502,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, A-Mark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRK has reached a high of $44.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMRK traded 191.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 295.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.43M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 572.77k with a Short Ratio of 3.09, compared to 701.87k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $2.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.46 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $4.65, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.53 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $2.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14B, a decrease of -1.30% less than the figure of $-1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.98B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.61B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.15B and the low estimate is $8.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.