A correction may be in store for ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) shares?

As of close of business last night, ATRenew Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.99, up 3.10% from its previous closing price of $2.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2069937 shares were traded. RERE reached its highest trading level at $3.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RERE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.80.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RERE has reached a high of $10.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1118.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RERE traded 362.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 691.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.05M. Insiders hold about 4.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RERE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 892.07k with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 791.13k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.16 and $-0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $350.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $401.27M to a low estimate of $298.74M. As of the current estimate, ATRenew Inc.’s year-ago sales were $238.96M, an estimated increase of 46.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $377.35M, an increase of 52.00% over than the figure of $46.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $390.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $364.48M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RERE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 33.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.