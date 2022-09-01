A correction may be in store for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) shares?

In the latest session, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) closed at 39.55 down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $39.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3355422 shares were traded. FE reached its highest trading level at $40.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FirstEnergy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $52 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $51.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $46.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FirstEnergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FE has reached a high of $48.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FE has traded an average of 3.72M shares per day and 2.29M over the past ten days. A total of 571.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 541.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 6.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FE is 1.56, from 1.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for FE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 03, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.16B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.58B and the low estimate is $10.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.