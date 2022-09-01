A glimpse at Lam Research Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Lam Research Corporation’s stock clocked out at 437.91, down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $442.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1223635 shares were traded. LRCX reached its highest trading level at $443.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $432.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LRCX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $450 from $625 previously.

On June 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $625 to $525.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $765 to $760.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Meikle Scott Gerald sold 700 shares for $523.22 per share. The transaction valued at 366,254 led to the insider holds 20,425 shares of the business.

Lego Catherine P bought 1,736 shares of LRCX for $799,168 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 49,991 shares after completing the transaction at $460.35 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, Meikle Scott Gerald, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 700 shares for $541.22 each. As a result, the insider received 378,854 and left with 20,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has reached a high of $731.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $375.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 459.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 539.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LRCX traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.67M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LRCX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 2.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.05, LRCX has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 13.10% for LRCX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.06 and a low estimate of $8.57, while EPS last year was $8.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.14, with high estimates of $11.73 and low estimates of $9.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $41.75 and $32.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.52. EPS for the following year is $36.15, with 19 analysts recommending between $41.32 and $30.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $4.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.03B to a low estimate of $4.06B. As of the current estimate, Lam Research Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.3B, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LRCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.23B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.19B and the low estimate is $16.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.