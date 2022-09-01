A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

The price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) closed at 43.08 in the last session, down -2.09% from day before closing price of $44.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1625321 shares were traded. ASO reached its highest trading level at $43.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on August 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when RAFF BERYL bought 3 shares for $39.49 per share. The transaction valued at 113 led to the insider holds 1,503 shares of the business.

HICKS KEN C bought 20,000 shares of ASO for $778,200 on Jan 14. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 440,820 shares after completing the transaction at $38.91 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, MARLEY BRIAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $39.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 394,600 and bolstered with 45,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $51.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASO traded on average about 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.31M. Shares short for ASO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.94, compared to 12.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.51% and a Short% of Float of 24.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.39 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $2.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $6.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.05. EPS for the following year is $7.64, with 11 analysts recommending between $9.32 and $6.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.77B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.98B and the low estimate is $6.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.