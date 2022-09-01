A Stock You Should Be Looking At: AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

The price of AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) closed at 4.68 in the last session, down -0.21% from day before closing price of $4.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1334121 shares were traded. AVPT reached its highest trading level at $4.7723 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2242.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On August 16, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.50.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on August 16, 2021, with a $14.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Wu Sophia sold 32,000 shares for $6.36 per share. The transaction valued at 203,626 led to the insider holds 154,343 shares of the business.

Jiang Tianyi bought 39,000 shares of AVPT for $250,938 on Dec 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 172,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Wu Sophia, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $7.03 each. As a result, the insider received 245,920 and left with 109,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVPT has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9084, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5209.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVPT traded on average about 944.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 539.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 182.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.48M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AVPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 7.48, compared to 4.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-3.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and $-0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $55.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56M to a low estimate of $54M. As of the current estimate, AvePoint Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.36M, an estimated increase of 27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.71M, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.19M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.91M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $316.09M and the low estimate is $297.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.