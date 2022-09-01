A Stock You Should Be Looking At: NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)

After closing at $31.20 in the most recent trading day, NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) closed at 31.05, down -0.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1161781 shares were traded. NCR reached its highest trading level at $31.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 19, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On April 28, 2021, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $52.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 01, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 when Button Adrian sold 21,712 shares for $42.21 per share. The transaction valued at 916,464 led to the insider holds 56,864 shares of the business.

Campbell Daniel William sold 11,988 shares of NCR for $498,461 on Nov 01. The Executive VP, Global Sales now owns 72,587 shares after completing the transaction at $41.58 per share. On Oct 29, another insider, Button Adrian, who serves as the EVP, Product and Service Ops of the company, sold 23,724 shares for $39.54 each. As a result, the insider received 938,047 and left with 64,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NCR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCR has reached a high of $45.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 136.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.87M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 11.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.86% and a Short% of Float of 10.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $3.57, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.04B to a low estimate of $1.99B. As of the current estimate, NCR Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.13B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.13B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.16B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.46B and the low estimate is $8.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.