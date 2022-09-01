A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

After closing at $4.82 in the most recent trading day, Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) closed at 5.05, up 4.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39472776 shares were traded. NOK reached its highest trading level at $5.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nokia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOK has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 28.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 29.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.66B. Shares short for NOK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.14M with a Short Ratio of 0.65, compared to 20.87M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NOK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.22, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The current Payout Ratio is 12.90% for NOK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 2000 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $6.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.18B to a low estimate of $6.06B. As of the current estimate, Nokia Oyj’s year-ago sales were $6.51B, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.49B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of $-2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.92B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.24B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.19B and the low estimate is $24.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.