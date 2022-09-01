An average trading volume for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed at 89.78 in the last session, down -2.15% from day before closing price of $91.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1530306 shares were traded. QRVO reached its highest trading level at $92.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QRVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on August 04, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $100 from $108 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $108.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Stewart Frank P. sold 1,224 shares for $100.27 per share. The transaction valued at 122,730 led to the insider holds 4,950 shares of the business.

FEGO PAUL J sold 2,438 shares of QRVO for $268,619 on Aug 15. The VP, Global Operations now owns 34,079 shares after completing the transaction at $110.18 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Nelson Roderick, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,761 shares for $95.26 each. As a result, the insider received 453,533 and left with 5,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $190.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QRVO traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 985.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 2.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.35 and a low estimate of $1.94, while EPS last year was $2.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.26 and $9.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.38. EPS for the following year is $12.41, with 24 analysts recommending between $13.92 and $10.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $992.3M. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $4.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.