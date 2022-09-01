An investigation into Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s technical aspects

The price of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) closed at 58.61 in the last session, down -2.07% from day before closing price of $59.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2047530 shares were traded. BLDR reached its highest trading level at $59.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLDR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $93.

On August 02, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Beckmann Jami sold 3,750 shares for $68.60 per share. The transaction valued at 257,250 led to the insider holds 30,990 shares of the business.

SHERMAN FLOYD F sold 35,000 shares of BLDR for $1,928,150 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 13,972 shares after completing the transaction at $55.09 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, SHERMAN FLOYD F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $75.68 each. As a result, the insider received 2,270,400 and left with 48,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $86.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLDR traded on average about 2.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 170.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.82M. Shares short for BLDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 7.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.81 and a low estimate of $2.19, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.17, with high estimates of $4.79 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.79 and $9.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.96. EPS for the following year is $8.01, with 13 analysts recommending between $11.24 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.41B to a low estimate of $4.49B. As of the current estimate, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.11B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.65B, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.55B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.89B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.43B and the low estimate is $14.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.