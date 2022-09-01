An overall feel about Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) closed at 88.83 up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $88.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3282379 shares were traded. MNST reached its highest trading level at $89.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Monster Beverage Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 05, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $98 from $100 previously.

On July 05, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $100.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on June 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $111 to $117.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when SCHLOSBERG HILTON H sold 65,682 shares for $90.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,927,800 led to the insider holds 244,562 shares of the business.

SACKS RODNEY C sold 65,682 shares of MNST for $5,927,800 on Jun 08. The Chairman and Co-CEO now owns 244,562 shares after completing the transaction at $90.25 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, SCHLOSBERG HILTON H, who serves as the Vice Chairman and Co-CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $91.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,550,000 and left with 310,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNST has reached a high of $99.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNST has traded an average of 2.77M shares per day and 2.02M over the past ten days. A total of 529.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 373.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 5.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.61B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Monster Beverage Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.54B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.37B and the low estimate is $6.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.