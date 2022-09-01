An overall feel about OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) closed at 4.09 down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $4.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078641 shares were traded. OSUR reached its highest trading level at $4.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OraSure Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 21, 2020, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On August 10, 2020, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on August 10, 2020, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when LANCASTER RONNY B bought 50,000 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 104,782 shares of the business.

Aspinall Mara G. bought 6,000 shares of OSUR for $25,138 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 77,218 shares after completing the transaction at $4.19 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Gagliano Nancy J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,200 shares for $4.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,658 and bolstered with 42,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has reached a high of $13.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2796.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSUR has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 612.84k over the past ten days. A total of 72.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.78M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 2.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.35. EPS for the following year is $-0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $-0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $70.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $75M to a low estimate of $68.25M. As of the current estimate, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.61M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $348M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.67M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.6M and the low estimate is $204.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.