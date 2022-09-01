An overall feel about The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 32.53, down -0.43% from its previous closing price of $32.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2483285 shares were traded. CG reached its highest trading level at $33.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $38 from $55 previously.

On July 29, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $45.

On June 08, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $60.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on June 08, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares for $20.25 per share. The transaction valued at 201,026 led to the insider holds 2,960,231 shares of the business.

Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of CG for $8,529,534 on Aug 15. The Former 10% owner now owns 40,307,862 shares after completing the transaction at $50.85 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Carlyle Group Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 94,989 shares for $49.79 each. As a result, the insider received 4,729,603 and left with 40,475,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CG has reached a high of $60.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CG traded 2.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 361.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.09M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 13.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, CG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.58.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.29 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $825.4M. As of the current estimate, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $669.92M, an estimated increase of 62.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95B, down -16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.09B and the low estimate is $4.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.