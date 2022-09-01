Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC): Selected Notes

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) closed the day trading at 146.56 up 0.78% from the previous closing price of $145.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1068171 shares were traded. ABC reached its highest trading level at $147.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 27.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $150.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $167 to $178.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when COLLIS STEVEN H sold 11,480 shares for $144.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,655,990 led to the insider holds 205,178 shares of the business.

COLLIS STEVEN H sold 11,480 shares of ABC for $1,634,178 on Jul 12. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 205,178 shares after completing the transaction at $142.35 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, COLLIS STEVEN H, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 11,480 shares for $141.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,621,206 and left with 205,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AmerisourceBergen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 136.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABC has reached a high of $167.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABC traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABC traded about 737.66k shares per day. A total of 208.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.60, compared to 3.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

ABC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.84, up from 1.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. The current Payout Ratio is 20.60% for ABC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.63 and a low estimate of $2.48, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.03 and $10.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.93. EPS for the following year is $11.42, with 15 analysts recommending between $11.85 and $11.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.99B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $251.38B and the low estimate is $244.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.