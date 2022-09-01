Analysis of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX): Selected Notes

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) closed the day trading at 57.46 up 1.74% from the previous closing price of $56.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4136728 shares were traded. BAX reached its highest trading level at $58.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BAX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $88 to $77.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when STROUCKEN ALBERT P L sold 4,020 shares for $76.02 per share. The transaction valued at 305,612 led to the insider holds 34,127 shares of the business.

HELLMAN PETER S sold 4,020 shares of BAX for $305,593 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 27,629 shares after completing the transaction at $76.02 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, FORSYTH JOHN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,005 shares for $77.68 each. As a result, the insider received 78,068 and left with 27,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Baxter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $89.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BAX traded about 3.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BAX traded about 3.1M shares per day. A total of 504.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 502.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 7.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

BAX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 0.98 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 56.00% for BAX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1841:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.05B to a low estimate of $3.75B. As of the current estimate, Baxter International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.23B, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.99B, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.81B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.78B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.52B and the low estimate is $15.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.