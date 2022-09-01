Are analysts optimistic about E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:ETWO) stock?

The closing price of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) was 6.87 for the day, down -2.41% from the previous closing price of $7.04. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1879651 shares were traded. ETWO reached its highest trading level at $7.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETWO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2022, Colliers Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On January 25, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Hantman Peter sold 21,578 shares for $7.06 per share. The transaction valued at 152,349 led to the insider holds 116,195 shares of the business.

Hantman Peter sold 3,422 shares of ETWO for $23,956 on Aug 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 137,773 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Hantman Peter, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $7.93 each. As a result, the insider received 198,198 and left with 91,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETWO has reached a high of $13.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.77.

Shares Statistics:

ETWO traded an average of 1.99M shares per day over the past three months and 2.14M shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for ETWO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.10, compared to 14.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 8.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $672.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $671.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.56M, up 57.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $750.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764.5M and the low estimate is $742.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.