Are analysts optimistic about General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) stock?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) closed the day trading at 228.93 down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $231.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037089 shares were traded. GD reached its highest trading level at $232.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $228.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $275.

On February 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $210 to $215.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Roualet Mark C. sold 23,600 shares for $240.96 per share. The transaction valued at 5,686,750 led to the insider holds 142,661 shares of the business.

NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N sold 71,461 shares of GD for $16,225,240 on Aug 09. The Chairman and CEO now owns 781,152 shares after completing the transaction at $227.05 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Gallopoulos Gregory S, who serves as the Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec. of the company, sold 11,126 shares for $227.68 each. As a result, the insider received 2,533,168 and left with 113,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GD has reached a high of $254.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $188.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 225.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 221.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GD traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GD traded about 783.38k shares per day. A total of 276.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.98M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 3.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

GD’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.04, up from 4.67 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 20.00% for GD, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.26 and a low estimate of $3.06, while EPS last year was $3.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.66, with high estimates of $3.79 and low estimates of $3.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.25 and $10.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.1. EPS for the following year is $14.01, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.75 and $12.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.47B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.36B and the low estimate is $41.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.