Are analysts optimistic about PagerDuty Inc.’s (NYSE:PD) stock?

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) closed the day trading at 26.04 down -2.47% from the previous closing price of $26.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046690 shares were traded. PD reached its highest trading level at $27.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Wilson Howard sold 15,000 shares for $25.07 per share. The transaction valued at 376,050 led to the insider holds 451,649 shares of the business.

Tejada Jennifer sold 68,814 shares of PD for $2,012,820 on Aug 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 682,987 shares after completing the transaction at $29.25 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Tejada Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,186 shares for $28.08 each. As a result, the insider received 173,703 and left with 732,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $50.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PD traded about 952.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PD traded about 831.19k shares per day. A total of 87.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.97M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 7.07, compared to 8.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $-0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $368.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $364M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $366.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.4M, up 30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $460.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468.3M and the low estimate is $450M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.