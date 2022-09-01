Are analysts optimistic about Splunk Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock?

The closing price of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) was 90.03 for the day, down -2.83% from the previous closing price of $92.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2798809 shares were traded. SPLK reached its highest trading level at $94.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPLK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $160.

On July 22, 2022, Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $120 to $118.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Bice Shawn sold 31,316 shares for $87.73 per share. The transaction valued at 2,747,204 led to the insider holds 103,680 shares of the business.

Morgan Scott sold 883 shares of SPLK for $77,775 on Jun 16. The SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec now owns 130,311 shares after completing the transaction at $88.08 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Child Jason, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $108.61 each. As a result, the insider received 217,220 and left with 225,744 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $176.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.93.

Shares Statistics:

SPLK traded an average of 1.88M shares per day over the past three months and 3.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.80M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 4.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 30 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.55, while EPS last year was $-0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $-0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 34 analysts recommending between $3.03 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67B, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.38B and the low estimate is $3.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.