ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) closed the day trading at 7.10 up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $7.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2480603 shares were traded. ARR reached its highest trading level at $7.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $9.50 from $11 previously.

On July 14, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 when MOUNTAIN JAMES R sold 33,700 shares for $10.81 per share. The transaction valued at 364,179 led to the insider holds 55,110 shares of the business.

Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 28,763 shares of ARR for $310,750 on Sep 30. The Co-CEO and President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.80 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, ULM SCOTT, who serves as the Co-CEO of the company, sold 27,478 shares for $10.80 each. As a result, the insider received 296,867 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $11.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARR traded about 3.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARR traded about 2.44M shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 12.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.17% and a Short% of Float of 14.40%.

Dividends & Splits

ARR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.99 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.60.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.68M, up 77.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193.69M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.