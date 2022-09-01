As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Avnet Inc. (AVT) offers stability

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) closed the day trading at 43.89 down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $44.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1334109 shares were traded. AVT reached its highest trading level at $44.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 14, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On October 07, 2021, BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $43.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Liguori Thomas sold 24,221 shares for $45.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,090,623 led to the insider holds 30,066 shares of the business.

Liguori Thomas sold 24,221 shares of AVT for $1,063,738 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,287 shares after completing the transaction at $43.92 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Liguori Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,161 shares for $44.73 each. As a result, the insider received 901,701 and left with 78,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avnet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVT has reached a high of $50.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.71.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 97.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.86M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.53% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.87, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.99 and $6.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.84. EPS for the following year is $6.85, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.77 and $5.93.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $6.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.38B to a low estimate of $6.2B. As of the current estimate, Avnet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.23B, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.53B, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.75B and the low estimate is $22.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.