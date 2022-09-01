As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) offers stability

The closing price of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) was 2.55 for the day, up 18.06% from the previous closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1208164 shares were traded. NMTC reached its highest trading level at $2.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NMTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on March 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when McClurg Ronald W. bought 10,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 10,219 led to the insider holds 67,000 shares of the business.

McClurg Ronald W. bought 14,000 shares of NMTC for $14,781 on Jun 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 57,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On May 24, another insider, McClurg Ronald W., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,500 shares for $0.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,291 and bolstered with 43,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 198.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMTC has reached a high of $6.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3689, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5975.

Shares Statistics:

NMTC traded an average of 188.48K shares per day over the past three months and 233.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.46M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NMTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 20.11k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.79 and $-0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $-0.77, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.7 and $-0.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $180k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $178k, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1M and the low estimate is $3.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,622.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.