As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) offers stability

The closing price of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) was 3.30 for the day, down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $3.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1205178 shares were traded. TGA reached its highest trading level at $3.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TGA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 04, 2012, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $13.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on June 04, 2012, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TransGlobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGA has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5827.

Shares Statistics:

TGA traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 553.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.54M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TGA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 901.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.76, compared to 583.76k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, TGA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TGA, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 20, 1992 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.