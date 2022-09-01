As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Under Armour Inc. (UAA) offers stability

The closing price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) was 8.42 for the day, down -3.00% from the previous closing price of $8.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5085781 shares were traded. UAA reached its highest trading level at $8.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UAA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UAA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $27.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.13.

Shares Statistics:

UAA traded an average of 7.82M shares per day over the past three months and 5.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 458.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 385.69M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 19.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 23 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Under Armour Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.73B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.03B and the low estimate is $5.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.